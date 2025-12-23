Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Saturday, East Helena sees another high-speed chase in a month

HELENA — Another high-speed chase conducted by the Montana Highway Patrol in East Helena comes just a month after a fatal high-speed chase in the same area.

The suspect, nineteen-year-old Bryce Sutton, is facing felony criminal endangerment and felony aggravated fleeing or eluding a peace officer, along with several misdemeanors.

Authorities say Sutton was driving on a suspended license and reached speeds of up to 110 miles per hour.

The pursuit started on U.S. Highway 12, then moved through a residential neighborhood in East Helena, before Sutton lost control on I-15 in Jefferson County.

He was eventually arrested and taken into custody.

