Suspect in November York standoff "mentally unfit" to proceed to trial

HELENA — A judge has ruled that a Helena man accused of pointing a firearm at law enforcement outside of York, which led to a multi-hour standoff, will need an evaluation at the State Hospital and treatment before that case can proceed.

Last month, David Darrow Russo, 45, was arrested on three felony counts of assault and one felony count of theft.

Russo is accused of arguing with law enforcement on Owl Road north of York and pointing a loaded gun at the officers, leading to SWAT being deployed.

Since his arrest, jail and court staff have had difficulties interacting with Russo, and a mental health evaluation was ordered.

A doctor assigned to the case found Russo mentally unfit at this time to proceed to trial.

With that finding, the court ordered that all proceedings be suspended and that Russo be committed to the Montana State Hospital for treatment and evaluation.

While at the state hospital, an individualized treatment plan will be developed to assist Russo in gaining fitness to proceed.

The Department of Public Health and Human Services will file its report on Russo’s status by January 30, 2026.

A “not guilty plea” has been entered on Russo’s behalf for the time being, which is common in any criminal case in district court, and a status hearing is scheduled for February.

In November, Russo’s bond was set at $50,000.

