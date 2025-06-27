Former placer mine south of Helena's reclamation project nears completion

HELENA — Where Grizzly Creek historically flowed, mining operations at the Pretty Girl Placer Mine disrupted the environment. However, through a reclamation project, the creek is flowing again and growing a riparian habitat.

"Oh, this is just a win-win for everyone," said Jennifer McBroom, supervisor for Lewis and Clark County Water Quality Protection District.

The Grizzly Gulch Placer Mine reclamation project just south of Helena started back in 2018 when the Lewis and Clark County Water Quality Protection District received grant funding for the site from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Through the Grizzly Gulch Placer Mine Reclamation Project, flow has been restored to Grizzly Creek.

McBroom says, "The goal and mission of the Grizzly Gulch Placer Mine Reclamation Project is to one, restore Grizzly Creek and connect it back to its flood plain and two, restore the riparian area."

Through many years of grant funding and planning, construction on the site officially began in April, reconnecting Grizzly Creek with its downstream channel and planting native vegetation to help reclaim and restore the former mining site.

"This area has had an extensive mining history dating back to the 1870s, "McBroom says.

Lewis and Clark County Water Quality Protection District Placer mining created pits that disturbed the flow of Grizzly Creek.

As a result of the placer mining, which separated the precious metals from sands and gravels in the stream bed, large pits were left behind, disturbing the flow of the creek.

After almost a decade of planning and work, the site is nearing completion.

The project is eighty percent done and awaiting the installation of a walking path.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Riparian plants are growing as part of the environmental reclamation.

"This is very, very important for water quality," McBroom says. "For flood plain, the ecosystem, the riparian area, and it mimics what is further up the road, too."

The Water Quality Protection District will continue to research and dedicate time to the project to ensure plants are thriving on the restored land.