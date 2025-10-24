Downtown Helena grows and evolves with new businesses

HELENA — Downtown Helena is growing with help from the Helena Business Improvement District.

According to HBID executive director Alysia Ryan, about a dozen new businesses have opened in the area in just the last year.

The main goal of the organization is to promote growth and economic strength in the area that extends from the Lewis and Clark Library to the Great Northern Town Center.

New businesses can get grants from the HBID to help get off the ground, and existing businesses can access matching grant funds for events that bring the community together.

Co-owner of Ten Mile Creek Brewing Riley Tubbs, has used the funds to host events along the walking mall. Tubbs and company have bought another neighboring business that has been a walking mall staple for decades, Rialto Bar.

"We’ve been downtown for ten years now and we’re really excited to bring our personality, our culture, and our somewhat organized community over to the Rialto and create even more of an environment for downtown Helena," says Tubbs.

Aspen and Pines Pilates just opened in June near the Great Northern Town Center and offers classic pilates training sessions from owner Juanita Ostrem. Ostrem says she's had a great response from the community and loves the area.

"Come down. I guess, go to the movies, walk around here. You can get some food on the corner and I'm down here too. It's beautiful. Whoever developed this did an amazing job," says Ostrem.