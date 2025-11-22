Helena Christian School breaks ground on new school

HELENA — Helena Christian School broke ground for its future campus on Friday, where dozens gathered to celebrate the milestone.

Helena Christian superintendent Ted Clark said, "With the current lease ending this summer and the need to be in the new facility in the fall of 2026, the school board has decided to build a more conservative initial phase to make sure Helena Christian has a home next year."

Helena Christian School

This smaller build sets the school to have long-term debt of between one and one point five million dollars, but says they are continuing their fundraising efforts to reduce that number.

"We hope the community can rally to help us open the new school with little to no debt,” Clark said.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Shovels rest on the ground for the Helena Christian School groundbreaking.

Still, the goal of the new school is to create a permanent home designed specifically for its educational mission, expand and modernize classroom spaces, enhance safety, accessibility, and long-term capacity, and serve more Helena-area families seeking Christian education.

This phase, marked by the groundbreaking, will establish the foundational campus infrastructure, initial classroom space, and core facilities needed to support continued growth.