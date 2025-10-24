Helena Public Schools selects architects for new Helena High School

HELENA — Following the Helena Public Schools $240 million high school bond passing last month, the school board has made progress regarding building a new Helena High School, with dirt to start moving at the site next summer.

“It is never soon enough,” Helena Public Schools superintendent Rex Weltz said.

Seven design firms responded to the project, the district interviewed 3 of those firms, and unanimously voted for A&E + SMA Architecture and Design.

Weltz said, “We are excited to work with them and continue that partnership, but that will also take place with other firms in town as we move through the other projects.”

The architects will begin designing the new high school next week and hope to have construction partners by the end of the year.

“It is really exciting,” Weltz said. “Exciting for our community, and obviously, we do it for the kids, but also it is a great time for our community.”

But the new high school was not the only topic of discussion at the HPS special board meeting. They continue to look to fill the vacant board of trustees position and conducted the first set of public interviews on Friday.

“I think it is really cool and we all do,” HPS trustee Jennifer McKee said. “Running for office is very public and are running to hold the public’s trust, so every part of it needs to be completely open to the public.”

The vacant spot comes from trustee Rachel Robison's resignation last month. With her departure, there are currently six elementary and high school trustees and one strictly high school trustee.

The open position is for an elementary and high school trustee, and public interviews will continue into the start of November.

McKee said, “The most important thing is that they have fidelity back to the public, they want to serve the public and value public education, want to be a part of the system, and really it is a job that almost anyone is qualified for.”

Applications for the position are due October 31.

The district wants continued public input and will be hosting its first Blueprints and Brews on November 5th, beginning at 5:30 pm at Brothers Tapworks.

