Helena school bonds narrowly pass

The Helena Public Schools $240 million high school bond and $43 million elementary bond saw a tight vote on Tuesday, with the bonds narrowly passing by a couple of hundred votes according to unofficial results.

Helena school bond measures narrowly pass

MTN spoke with Helena Public Schools Superintendent Rex Weltz just before polls closed on Tuesday to see how he is feeling.

“Regardless of what happens tonight, nothing ends. Regardless of what happens, we still move forward, and that road map will be set tonight when we find out the results,” said Weltz.

Roughly an hour before the polls closed, the Helena Public Schools Board of Trustees adjourned its monthly meeting. Weltz says the district engaged the public nearly 70 times, through their events like “Brown Bags and Bonds” and “Bonds and Brews.”

“I’m super proud of the effort that we put in as a team – as a pre-bond team,” said Weltz.

Capital High School currently has $14 million in deferred maintenance, and Helena High School faces $30 million in deferred maintenance.

Kessler Elementary School staff say issues with the school include accessibility, safety, and regulated temperatures throughout the building.

“I think that people are really willing to tell us what they’re thinking. For the school district, this is a great survey for us.”

These bonds have seen a lot of discussion online.

Some opponents say they are unable to afford higher property taxes or have a distrust in the district, given how they manage their finances.

If the high school bond passes, taxes on a property valued at $300,000 would see an increase of $220 annually for 30 years.

If the elementary bond were to pass, a property with that same value would see an increase of $40 annually for 20 years.

