This special on the 25th anniversary of the ASARCO smelter closing in East Helena hears from the past employees, takes a look at the history of the smelter, the impacts to both the community and the environment, and what's next for the former ASARCO properties.

A Lasting Legacy: 25 Years after ASARCO in East Helena

A Lasting Legacy: 25 years after ASARCO

Former smeltermen remember time at ASARCO

ASARCO smeltermen tour site for first time since the smelter closed

On the 25th anniversary of the smelter's closure, a group of former smeltermen toured the old site. For many, it was their first time back. Click here to hear more from the former smeltermen.

A history that shaped East Helena

The legacy of smelting lives on in East Helena

There’s not much left of it now besides the slag pile, but the old ASARCO smelter is responsible for a lot of the East Helena we know today. Click here to learn more about the history of smelting in East Helena.

Environmental impacts from smelter operations

Environmental impacts still felt from old ASARCO site in East Helena

It is not uncommon to need environmental cleanup work at legacy mining and industrial sites. For East Helena, the impacts of ASARCO operations have been significant.

In 1984, the EPA declared a Superfund site directly connected to the lead and zinc smelting operations in East Helena. The Superfund area includes the former ASARCO site, the City of East Helena, and surrounding residential subdivisions and agricultural lands. Click here to learn more about the environmental impacts of the smelting operation on the area.

Former ASARCO properties used to benefit the community

Former ASARCO properties benefiting the community

A quarter century after the East Helena smelter closed, the site isn’t just about rehabilitation; it’s about reclaiming a piece of history and turning it into something future generations can be proud of.

The former ASARCO smelter site and properties are now at the center of a major transformation, guided by the Montana Environmental Trust Group and community partners. Click here to learn more.

Remembering East Helena Smelterite baseball and Charley Pride

Remembering East Helena Smelterites baseball and country music legend Charley Pride

ASARCO invested a lot into the East Helena community during the lead smelter’s years of operation. And one of ASARCO’s biggest hits was the semi-professional baseball team the company sponsored: the East Helena Smelterites. Click here to learn more.

