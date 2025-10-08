Scenic Brew set to close October 28th

HELENA — Scenic Brew Montana Coffee House announced it will be closing at the end of October.

The shop has been serving coffee to Helena for over 15 years.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Scenic Brew has left this message about their closure.

In a statement posted at the store and online, they shared, “Fifteen years ago, we could have never imagined how difficult it would be to say goodbye. We will be eternally grateful to our amazing customers and our incredible staff that remained on this ride with us. Our story runs deep and many crossroads delivered us to this point. Some things are simply best left unsaid.”

Scenic Brew will officially close its doors on October 28th.

