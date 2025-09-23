The 26th Annual Last Chance Community Pow Wow returns to the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds this weekend

HELENA — Get ready to be wowed at this weekend's 26th annual Last Chance Community Pow Wow at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds. The three-day event gets started this Friday, September 26, with Grand Entry happening at 6:00 P.M. at the main exhibit hall of the fairgrounds.

The goal of the Powwow is to bring people together in celebration of American Indian culture represented through arts and crafts, performance, food, and more. This year's theme hopes to "Honor the Children."

There will be fun for the whole family and the event is free for everyone. More than 30 vendors are expected, and the event strives to be a welcoming environment for all who attend.

