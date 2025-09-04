The Helena Septemberfest is coming back next weekend with lots of fun for the whole family

HELENA — Helena Septemberfest is back next weekend with fun for the whole family. It runs from the Friday the 12th through Sunday the 14th and features the annual soapbox derby, dinosaur-themed balloon sculptures by artist Neil Gauter, a fun run, live music, and carnival games.

Gauter came into the KTVH studio to tell us about his contribution of 29 sculptures ranging from 1 to 12 hours of work time on each sculpture. Gauter demonstrated his talent by completing a complex piece during the short interview.

A full schedule can be found on the event website at helenaseptemberfest.com and registration for elements of the fest can be found there. Volunteers are also needed to set up displays. Click on this link to help out How to volunteer