Helena Marines Toys for Tots needs volunteers this week for sorting and distributing thousands of toys for area families.

Organizers say they have over 800 families signed up this year, and need volunteers to help distribute toys.

They are particularly in need of family shoppers for Saturday, Dec. 20, to fill time slots between 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

MTN News

“Helena Toys for Tots is run 100% by volunteers. We do not use the drive-thru method of toy distribution. We prefer the personal and more dignified approach of setting up Santa's Toy Shop and letting the parents come in and pick out toys for their kids,” wrote the organization on social media.

More information about how to sign up can be found here or by emailing helena.mt@toysfortots.org.

