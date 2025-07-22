Last Chance Stampede kicks off at Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds

HELENA — MTN’s Jessica Nelson sat down with Stampede Publicist Ruth Nicolaus to talk about the return of the Last Chance Stampede and Fair, kicking off Wednesday, July 23, at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds in Helena.

The festivities begin with a concert featuring country artists Ian Munsick and Rodney Atkins. On Thursday night, ventriloquist and comedian Jeff Dunham takes the stage for a night of laughs.

The rodeo runs Thursday through Saturday, with a different theme each night. Thursday, July 24, is Military Appreciation Night, attendees are encouraged to wear camouflage or red, white, and blue. Friday, July 25, highlights the Man Up Crusade in partnership with The Friendship Center to raise awareness of domestic violence, wear purple to show support. Saturday, July 26, is 4-H Appreciation Night, and supporters are asked to wear green to celebrate local 4-H youth.

This year’s fair will also feature new food vendors offering deep-fried peaches and crab cake hoagie sandwiches, alongside returning favorites, open exhibits, shopping vendors, and the carnival. Tickets can be purchased at lccfairgrounds.com. Nicolaus warns fairgoers to be cautious of scammers reselling tickets at inflated prices and urges people to buy early. Saturday night has sold out in past years, and gates will close once capacity is reached.

