Lewis and Clark Library unveils tribal flag display for Native American Heritage Month

HELENA — This Saturday, the Lewis and Clark Library is celebrating Native American Heritage Month and the unveiling of a new permanent display.

The new display, a partnership with Helena Indian Alliance, represents all of Montana’s recognized tribal flags.

In celebration from 11 am to noon, there will be a social with frybread, drumming, and singing, as well as special presentations about the flags.

Martha Furman, the library’s operations manager, said, “We were working with them on ways to honor and respect our tribal nations that are so integral to Montana’s history and present and the future, so we wanted to do that in the best way possible, and they recommended a tribal flag display.”

