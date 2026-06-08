Air quality impacts during wildfire season

Wildfire season is already underway. Before it gets deeper into fire season, agencies remind Montanans how air quality can impact your health and what you can do to reduce the risk.

“We have had some really bad years as far as wildfire smoke from fires here in the state,” said MTN Meteorologist Curtis Grevenitz.

Evan Charney, MTN News A chart showing different levels of air quality

Just weeks ago, the area saw significant smoke produced from the Jericho Creek fire and burning operations, burning over 2,000 acres.

While officials say that fire is under control, it’s an example of just how far smoke can travel, with wind able to carry smoke hundreds to thousands of miles…

“We get long-range transport from wildfires as far away as California and Canada that impact Montana in most wildfire seasons,” said Montana DEQ air quality meteorologist Aaron Oseyer.

Here in the Helena Valley, that smoke can tend to linger overnight…

Evan Charney, MTN News Mountains loom in the distance in the Helena Valley

“The wind calms down and cooler air sinks,” Grevenitz continues, “so sometimes that cooler air filled with smoke will sink right down into the lower elevations and settle.”

While smoke affects everyone, Lewis and Clark Public Health officials say some groups are more at risk, like children or people with respiratory conditions. Side effects can include excessive coughing and difficulty breathing.

MTN spoke with Department of Environmental Quality officials, who recommend taking a day inside when the smoke gets bad, keeping windows closed, and having air purifiers or cleaners on hand at home.

There are plenty of resources available, such as the DEQ’s “Today’s Air” page, to keep track of air quality in cities around the state of Montana.

“Have a plan in place when and if air quality does get bad, that you have a safe space with clean air to breathe the next time there is a big event,” Ofseyer stated.

Events will be held throughout Smoke Ready Week to help Montanans learn more about what they can do to prepare.

