"All Aboard For A Cause" aims to save the Last Chance Tour Train

The Last Chance Tour train is continuing to raise money to make repairs, and they’re hoping this event will raise awareness and bring in more donations.

"You know, I think it's really important for us to support the train and keep it,” said Jim Stanger, a donor to the nonprofit. “It needs to be part of Helena going forward, it's one of the most important things here that people come to learn about Helena and experience and enjoy, it's one of our things that we just have to have."

In just over three months, the community raised just shy of $40,000 for the nonprofit.

This Saturday, they’ll be holding “All Aboard For A Cause,” an event for all, with live music, various activities, and more. It will take place on the Walking Mall from 4-7 p.m. Engel & Völkers Real Estate took it upon themselves to hold the event in support of the train.

The goal is to continue raising money to replace one of the two train towing units and keep the historic train alive.

Evan Charney, MTN News One of two Last Chance Tour trains, the one that needs replacement

“We’re really excited about the fact that we are that far along, because we’re looking at 2026 before it will be completely constructed, probably the end of the summer 2026, so to be that far along is really heartwarming,” said Lee Holmes, the executive director of Last Chance Tour Train. We appreciate the fact that people do love the train and are willing to donate money to it.”

The train has been a Helena staple since its introduction in 1954 and serves as a reminder of Helena's history.

I grew up in Helena, Montana, and it was always a part of my childhood,” said Kori Millsop, admin for Engel & Völkers and organizer of the event. Field trips, family events, family reunions, lots of memories with the train in my childhood.”

Employees enjoy educating the public on how Montana and the Queen City of the Rockies came to be what it is today.

Even if you can’t make it out, there are still plenty of ways to help the nonprofit. More information on how to donate can be found here. Our earlier article on the start of the fundraiser can be found here.

