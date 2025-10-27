City seeking community input on next city manager

The city is holding an open meeting for the community to provide input on the search for a new city manager.

This Thursday, community members can attend the listening session to give the city's recruitment consultants feedback about what qualities they look for in a new city manager.

The city also plans to host another public town hall for citizens to speak with the finalists for the position later in the process.

The meeting will be from 5:30 to 7:30 pm in the Commission Chambers of the City-County Building. Those who can’t attend in person can fill out an online survey to voice their opinion. City leaders will start reviewing applications on November 5.

Last week, a company led by a former Helena city commissioner sued the city, claiming they’re not following open meeting laws as they look for a new city manager. Learn more about that case here.