ExplorationWorks is building new virtual classroom

You may have seen the work being done this summer at ExplorationWorks. This is the future home of the Anywhere Room and Discovery Lab.

“Kids aren't meant to sit in a chair all day long and learn,” said homeschool mom Shannon Bever. “They're meant to get involved, I mean, real-world experience. Experience is the nature of true learning, and that kinda is what ExplorationWorks is for us.”

The new ‘Anywhere Room’ brings creativity to life, providing an immersive experience for kids to learn hands-on with visual effects with a 360 view. Projectors will be displayed on the ceiling, across all walls, and on the floor.

“The Anywhere Room, having a space where you really could be one day on Mars and the next day in the rainforest, fits so beautifully with what we try to do here at ExplorationWorks,” said program director Sara O’Reilly.

The idea for the project started five years ago, finally turning the old balcony into a better use, transforming it into this newly renovated space.

Evan Charney, MTN News ExplorationWorks COMING SOON banner featuring their new projects

Additionally, they are constructing a new classroom as they aim to fit the needs of the various programs they offer, with more programs requiring more space.

“Our goal since the beginning is to just serve our community,” said Deputy Director Kari Gagner. “And so having this additional exhibit and classroom space will allow us to serve more families and more kids in our community, so it's just an all-around great project to offer more to the community that has been so generous to us .”

Construction started in late spring/early summer, and they hope it can be finished by the beginning of 2026. Funding for the project comes from community partnerships and businesses, as well as donations from the public.

This whole project cost $800,000, and the nonprofit is just 5% away from its funding goal. And appreciate any and all donations to help them get there.

