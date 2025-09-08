Helena College to add Creative Lab and DIY Library for students

There is a perfect tool for just about every job; for example, a sewing machine makes hemming pants a lot easier. But college students may not always have access to those tools. Helena College is aiming to change that.

“We had someone stuck in the snowbank, and I had a tow rope in my pickup," said Kris Goss, Director of the Library Learning Hub at Helena College. “I was able to pull them out, and it got me thinking, well, shouldn't we have a tow rope in the library for emergency situations like that? And so it's gone from there into building our creation lab and our do-it-yourself library.”

The Creative Lab and DIY Library is a service for Helena College students to use for free. The Creative Lab features a sewing machine, a 3D printer, a button-making machine, and a typewriter on the creative side, and the DIY Library houses numerous tools, safety equipment, and car utilities for students to check out and return just like they would a book. This type of equipment can be expensive.

Evan Charney, MTN News The interior of the creative lab and DIY library

This service was introduced because of a need for students to have access to certain tools that they may not necessarily need to use all the time.

“It is just incredibly handy to have all of this here on campus for students to use and for free, rather than having to go to the store, buy something, and then you’re only gonna use it once or twice,” said student Gabe Yadon.

Library staff say it's beneficial to have this for student access, specifically for students to familiarize themselves with the equipment if they have an interest in a related career, which would use that equipment frequently.

“That's our goal with the library at all times," Goss said. “And if you have that confidence with tools, devices, a 3D printer, final cutter, then you'll be able to rely on that confidence throughout adulthood and throughout your career.”

The library is always looking for more donations to add to its collection of resources. More information on how to donate can be found here.

