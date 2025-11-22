Helena Food Share Turkey Challenge raises more than 3,000 meals

HELENA — It’s that time of year - the annual Helena Food Share Turkey Challenge is back for its 15th year at the Lewis and Clark Library.

Folks near and far came to drop off frozen turkeys, canned goods, and other foods so people could have meals during the holidays.

The food share will put together meals for both Thanksgiving next week and Christmas next month. As of Friday, they have easily passed their goal and have an estimated 3,200 meals to give out to the community, and will have a final count on Monday when they start distributing them for Thanksgiving.

Evan Charney, MTN News Volunteers putting frozen turkeys into the portable cooler truck

Thanksgiving meals will be distributed on Monday at the food share, and staff tell us how much they appreciate all the support they get from the community year after year.

“We believe that everybody should have access to holiday meals,” said Helena Food Share executive director Jordan Evertz. “By partnering with our community partners and our generous sponsors and community members, we are able to meet that growing need in Helena and ensure that everybody has a holiday meal on their table.”

The food share is still accepting food donations over the weekend, and volunteer opportunities are still available.

