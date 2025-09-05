Helena is looking at parking fees and potential increases

Parking is a big topic downtown. At Wednesday's administrative meeting, the city commission heard more on the state of parking in Helena, including potential increases to downtown hourly parking rates.

“That would be a terrible idea,” resident Melissa Case said. “I think nickel and dimming folks to park downtown is gonna hurt small businesses. Increasing that is just gonna mean I think less people come downtown, and that I just think is gonna really damage the downtown corridor, and I think we can do better.”

City staff presented to the commission the potential of an hourly increase from $1 to $1.25 and an increase to monthly and annual permits. Additionally, it included an increase in violation fees for expired time or parking in restricted areas up to $30. Staff said the proposed numbers were starting points to get feedback from the commission.

A few reasons for this change include financing maintenance for parking areas, use of the app to pay for parking, as well as promoting customers to cycle in and out of the downtown area more frequently, so new customers can come in.

While owners and managers of downtown businesses understand the thought process, they believe it will do more harm than good.

“So I do think the logic and reasoning tracks for sure,” said Hawthorn manager Sydney Aschim. “I don't think it's going to work out that way. Raising the cost of parking and enforcing it more strictly isn't going to convince people to want to come downtown more.”

Downtown owners and managers also have concerns for their employees, who mostly have to pay to work in downtown stores and shops.

“So we employ a lot of young staff, a lot of high schoolers, a few college kids, and they have to pay for parking if they're working before 5 pm during the week,” said Big Dipper manager Courtenay Wright. “Parking is pretty hard to find around here, especially somewhere close.”

Downtown businesses would also like to see better communication from the city about their plans and ideas before moving forward.

At the meeting, the commission said they hope to connect with downtown businesses for other solutions and feedback before officially voting on any proposal.

