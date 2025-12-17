Helena Jewish community reacts to Bondi Beach Australia shooting

The same day that 16 people were killed and 40 were injured at a Hanukkah celebration in Australia, the Montana Jewish Project hosted their own Hanukkah celebration.

"It's history repeating itself," said Janet Tatz, a member of the Helena Jewish community.

Although they were more than 8,000 miles away, the impact was felt in Helena.

“It was hard to light Hanukkah candles that night, that’s why I wasn't here,” said Erin Vang, a member of the Helena Jewish community. “I just couldn't bring myself to the joy that the holiday is supposed to bring.”

“Like what's the word? Is it frightening? Is it disheartening? Is it both?” said Rebecca Stanfel, executive director for the Montana Jewish Project.

“Resignation, being human anger, not surprised,” said Hank Meshorer, a member of the Helena Jewish community.

Evan Charney, MTN News The historic Temple Emanu-El and Montana’s first synagogue

Members of the Helena Jewish community say there’s something particularly awful about having such a tragedy on the holiday.

“The absolute opposite of what the holiday is about, hope and light, and instead what we had was ignorance and hatred,” Vang said.

Montana has a history of antisemitic acts taking place in the state, even recently. This past weekend, swastikas were spray-painted on a church in Billings. In October, a Missoula man was charged with a hate crime for allegedly assaulting a man for having a Star of David tattoo.

However, Montanans have a history of pushing back against hate. Elected leaders condemned the recent events in Australia and Montana, and community members of various faiths helped remove the hate symbols in Billings.

Evan Charney, MTN News A banner for the Montana Jewish Project

“We need to learn to not just live with it but to educate people and grow that awareness,” Tatz said.

“I'm not gonna let these hateful people diminish my life and my love of life,” Meshorer said.

“Hatred, ignorance, violence, they all come from darkness. We’ve got to shine the lights,” Vang said.

Anyone interested in supporting Jewish people in Helena can attend the Capitol Menorah lighting on Thursday. More information about the Montana Jewish Project, including ways to volunteer, can be found here.

