For 50 years, Bob's Valley Market has been a cornerstone for families in the Helena Valley. Now, with the community expanding, it’s preparing for its biggest change yet, doubling in size.

“Yeah, I feel like for everybody out here in the valley, it's gonna be really valuable so they have a place to shop,” said customer Casey Terry.

Helena Valley's Bob's Valley Market to expand

The population in the valley is growing, but there are not a lot of options in the valley for groceries.

“Traffic out here has just increased,” said owner Steve Bartmess. “Everything is growing out here in the valley; it's just needed out here, and we need to try to service the Helena Valley just a little bit more.”

The renovation will add 15,000 square feet, allowing the store to expand its produce section, deli, bakery, and more.

Evan Charney, MTN News An interior view of Bob's Valley Market

The family that owns Bob’s also owns the nearby Ace Hardware, and a new parking lot will be created to be shared by the two.

Customers who live nearby say they value having Bob’s in the area.

“It feels more local if I'm here, so I feel like spending my money here is better used than going to a different gas station in town or something,” said Casey Terry. “I feel like prices might be a little better here as well.”

Employees say they see daily the impact they have on the area, and are thankful for their loyal customers.

“Oh, they're awesome,” said employee Cody Blanton. “I see so many of the same people over the years, and when you see new people, that's great too, and you see those new people and they keep coming back, that says a lot.”

Owner Steve Bartmess said his father bought the store in 1974 when he was only five. While the original store was founded in the 1930s, Bartmess built the current store in 1997, and they have since outgrown it. Bartmess hopes construction can be completed by the summer of 2026.

