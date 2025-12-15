Impaired Driving Prevention Month: How to Stay Safe this Holiday

HELENA — When you get behind the wheel this holiday season, officials say the choices you make matter more than ever.

Impaired driving prevention month highlights the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or certain medications, risks that increase with holiday celebrations.

“This is a great time to say let’s be real diligent, let’s prepare ourselves, let’s get where we are going safely and not have bad outcomes mess with a holiday memory,” Sgt. Phil Smart, a Montana Highway Patrol traffic homicide investigator, said.

Montana has one of the highest fatality rates caused by impaired driving in the country. According to MHP, around 39 percent of the state's fatal crashes involved alcohol, and 26 percent involved drugs.

“You should be seeing more troopers on the highways out there trying to make sure everyone gets there safely,” Sgt. Smart said.

Sgt. Smart says the increase in patrols around the holidays is helped by the Sustained Traffic Enforcement Program and that there are a few simple tips you can follow to ensure your safety, like having a plan.

“If you plan to be drinking, then you have probably planned not to be driving, and that’s what we are hoping for,” Sgt. Smart said.

Nathan Frankforter is a bartender at Grub Stake, and says in many cases, for those under the influence, they are the first line of safety.

“Once somebody seems like they are getting impaired, it really is both that person's responsibility and our responsibility to make sure that they are not leaving the place and hurting somebody, including themselves,” Frankforter said.

Bars like Grub Stake have a three-drink-per-hour policy and use ride programs like Home Free to keep everyone safe.

Both Frankforter and Sgt. Smart says this time of year, the weather also plays a big factor.

“Weather changes at the drop of a hat, and what it is doing right now is not going to be what it is doing tonight when someone might be deciding to leave the bar,” Sgt. Smart said.

Seat belts play a factor in around two-thirds of fatal crashes.

Maybe the easiest thing one can do is with just one simple click, as seat belts play a factor in around two-thirds of fatal crashes.

Sgt. Smart said, “As a state trooper who investigates fatal crashes, I wear my seatbelt every time, and I hope that is worth something to people making that decision.”

Have a plan if you are going out: do not speed, be aware of others on the road, and wear your seat belt.

