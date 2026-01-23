Innovative Education Program Tax Credit runs out in minutes

The Innovative Education Program tax credit portal opened at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, and the entire $7.2 million cap was snapped up in about seven and a half minutes.

That's a sharp contrast from last year, when it took most of the day for credits to be claimed, though still slower than the program's first year, when a $1 million cap was gone in roughly five minutes. The rapid pace this year highlights just how strong demand has become for the credit, which supports innovative programs in Montana public schools.

“Those programs kind of help them decide that this could be future advancement for their careers, gives them interests, but also a wealth of knowledge and hands-on experiences that our regular curriculum may not be able to fund,” said Helena Public Schools communications officer Taylor Lassiter.

Credits are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, underscoring how quickly donors now have to act once the portal opens.

