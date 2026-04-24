Journey Home reopens to offer mental health resources

For the last few years, Lewis and Clark County has been without a specialized crisis stabilization facility. Now under new ownership, Journey Home is finally reopening its doors.

“It's important that we have a continuum of care that is available for people in this community so that they can get what they need, when they need it,” said Lewis and Clark County Public Health officer Drenda Niemann.

Journey Home originally closed back in December of 2019 after the previous ownership felt they could no longer maintain operations.

Since then, the lack of availability of mental health resources has been a challenge for the community.

Evan Charney, MTN News A staff member speaking with a client

“We have seen an increase over the years with crises in our community,” said Heather Irby, Lewis and Clark County service line director. “We have many people come into our main building who are experiencing a crisis.”

The county has faced challenges reopening the facility, such as funding and staffing a 24-hour facility.

In 2024, Lewis and Clark County sold the facility to Many Rivers Whole Health, a mental health clinic based in Great Falls.

The updated journey home shifts their focus to the receiving end, offering 12 chairs for 24-hour treatment and on-site therapists for immediate mental health crises.

Evan Charney, MTN News Recliners are available for 24-hour treatment of patients

For the long term, they have 6 stabilization beds where patients can stay for 2-3 weeks.

“It’s gonna be a different therapeutic environment,” continued Many Rivers Whole Health CEO Sydney Blair, “rather than going to the ER, where you wait, and not always is that the right place to go.”

Many Rivers will work with community partners, the hospital, and law enforcement as a resource.

“Working toward a safe place for people to go in a time of need is really important to their recovery journey,” Irby said.

Doors are set to open on Monday, April 27.

Mental Health Resources available from Lewis and Clark County

Mental Health Resources available from DPHHS

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

