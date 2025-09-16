Latex paint exchange at the transfer station

HELENA — The city of Helena is hosting its bi-annual latex paint exchange starting September 17.

For two weeks, residents with a permit can drop off latex paint at the transfer station during normal business hours—and pick up any paint they might need too.

Latex paint is most commonly used as indoor paint.

The city has been doing this exchange since the 1990s. The most recent spring exchange saw more than 2,000 gallons of paint.

The city recently restructured the way the exchange runs. Rather than having one week for paint drop off and one week for pickup, it all happens at the same time--so you can drop off and pick up paint any day during the two-week event.

“Every gallon of paint that is dropped off and picked up by somebody is one gallon that doesn't have to be made or bought,” said Leea Anderson, Environmental Manager for the City of Helena. “And then it also gives people an outlet so they're disposing of their paint properly, so it doesn't end up in either the trash system unsolidified or into our environment, such as our stormwater system.”

The paint exchange starts September 17 and runs through October 1. For more information, residents can call 406-447-8094.