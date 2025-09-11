Lives lost and heroes remembered at Capitol 9/11 ceremony

HELENA — It’s been 24 years since the September 11 terrorist attacks, a day that forever changed our nation. Across the country, people are gathering to honor the nearly three thousand lives lost that day and the heroism on display.

Here in Helena, Montanans have come together at the Capitol for a remembrance ceremony.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Montanans gathered Thursday morning at the Capitol to honor those impacted by the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The ringing of the bell echoed through the Capitol Rotunda on Thursday to honor fallen first responders and victims.

“Even in that darkness, we saw extraordinary courage,” Governor Greg Gianforte said.

Courage from first responders, law enforcement, citizens, and firefighters.

Helena Fire Department Assistant Chief Mike Chambers remembers being at a fire station and watching it all unfold on television.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Mike Chambers, Helena Fire Department's assistant fire chief, spoke about the lasting impacts on fire personnel.

“It is something we carry with us throughout the day, the sacrifice and the reality of this job and this line of work,” Chambers said.

Prayers, a moment of silence, and speeches were shared about the events that unfolded that day.

Chambers said, “Although so distanced from the events in D.C., Pennsylvania, and New York that we still here in Montana have a high level of pride for the firefighters, law enforcement, folks in the military, that we are still talking about it and that matters.”

Madelyn Heath, MTN News A red, white, and blue wreath rested at the front of the 9/11 ceremony at the state capitol on Thursday.

But just as important to remember as September 11 is the day that followed.

“I think this is the time to talk about September 12, when we were all together, we were all thinking the same thing, we were Americans that day,” Chambers said. “I don’t think we are being Americans the way we want to be Americans currently, and I think that is the goal we should strive to.”

