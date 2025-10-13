Montana marks first state-recognized Indigenous Peoples' Day

HELENA — Monday marks Indigenous Peoples' Day, and it is the first time the day is recognized officially on the state government level.

“We celebrate every day,” Terri Johnson, the Indian Education specialist at Helena High, says. “That’s our world, and hopefully everybody else can join us in that celebration.”

Senate Bill 224 passed during this year’s legislative session and has Montana recognize both Indigenous Peoples' Day and Columbus Day.

Indigenous people make up approximately 6.7 percent of the state’s population, and there are eight federally recognized tribal nations in the Treasure State.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Indian education at Helena Public Schools is rotating the tipi through the different campuses.

Indian education specialists share why Indigenous Peoples' Day is vital to the state’s culture.

“It is something that is important not just for our native students but also for our non native students as well, so they have something to look at that, although on the surface it looks very different, they can still interact with the people that have very much similar values,” Joseph Pichardo, the Capital High indian education specialist.

Indigenous Peoples' Day is recognized on the second Monday in October annually.

