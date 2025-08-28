HELENA — The Montana Department of Transportation planned a new roundabout at the intersection of Lincoln Road and Applegate Drive here in the Helena Valley. MDT says they are expecting an increase in residents in this area over the next 10 years.

"I think if it lowers fatalities, it's worth it,” said Helena Valley resident Isaac Richey.

(Residents give their thoughts on the planned roundabout.)

Public invited to learn more about Lincoln Road and Applegate Drive roundabout

That’s one of the major reasons a roundabout was proposed here.

MDT hopes it will cut down on the number of crashes, injuries, and fatalities at this intersection.

According to MDT officials, across the country, roundabouts reduce fatal crashes by 90 percent and injuries from crashes by 75 percent.

“A roundabout isn't appropriate to install at every location,” said MDT traffic design engineer Tyrel Murfitt. “But when they are appropriate, they really should be installed because they meet the needs and the purpose of MDT’s mission, which is to get in there, get the right project done, get it built, and then get out.

Some area residents are supportive of a roundabout coming to this intersection, like Isaac Richey. He lives about five minutes from the planned intersection.

“Lincoln right here is a 60-mile-an-hour road, so you got guys that are at a complete stop right here trying to merge onto traffic that's moving 60 miles an hour and vice versa," said Richey. “And I think if you put a roundabout here, it would force people to slow down.”

Evan Charney, MTN News A sign at a roundabout indicating the speed limit change and direction of traffic

Construction is projected to start in the spring of 2026, dependent on the funding available. The project is funded by the highway safety improvement program.

The informational open house will be held next Wednesday at Jim Darcy Elementary School. The public can drop in anytime between 4 P.M. and 6:30 P.M.

More information about the project can be found here.

