Trick-or-treaters take over Helena

HELENA — It's Halloween in Helena, with plenty of events for families to take their little ones to.

“It’s just fun,” said Kathy Surbrugg, a candy distributor.

The Little Tykes Trick or Treat event has been around for years, and continues to see a scary turnout, with thousands of people putting together their best costumes. Parents have brought generations of kids here, and it's easy to see why.

“It's just nice to do it before it gets too dark and cold and late before it's bedtime, yeah, it's just fun to see everyone’s costumes,” said parent Ivy Armstrong.

The event is held right here in downtown Helena, with over 50 businesses and organizations participating, setting up stations to give out candy.

Evan Charney, MTN News A table of candy for kids to take

“You know, the daylight, it's not dark, it's safe, they don't have to walk a long way, there are spots right along the way to get treats, I just think it's wonderful,” Surbrugg said.

While the Little Tykes Trick or Treat was a big hit, another event families can attend is the Candy Jam from 6-9 pm over at the Lewis and Clark fairgrounds.

Now in its ninth year, the free event continues to grow as crowds keep getting bigger. To keep up with nearly 3,000 visitors, volunteers give out 800 pounds of candy.

Evan Charney, MTN News Witches brewing up some Halloween fun

“We like to go big or go home, right, and one way to really show the community how much we love them is just give away tons of candy,” said Capstone Church pastor Caleb Groteluschen. “So there are some kids who leave with a pound of candy at least.”

Organizers say it’s about more than candy — it’s a chance to show the town they’re cared for.

“We just love the community of Helena, and we want to make sure they know that they're loved, and we want to have an impact here with everyone else that’s loving on our community,” Groteluschen said.

As always, remember to stay safe tonight and keep an eye out for trick-or-treaters. Happy Halloween!

