Winter home fire safety is important to avoid tragedy

Heat and electricity are a crucial part of making it through the Montana winter. Fire officials caution taking extra care to prevent a potential tragedy.

Assistant Fire Chief Mike Chambers says fire safety awareness around the holidays is key and being aware of heat-related hazards. That means fireplace and chimney safety, and electric heater safety.

“A little bit of safety is good, a lot of safety is better,” Chambers said.

Safety around Christmas trees is also something to take note of. On Monday evening, around 6 p.m., Helena Fire was dispatched to a home where a resident was lighting candles near their Christmas tree, and the match fell in between gifts, setting the tree and nearby presents on fire.

Helena Fire Department A home damaged by a Christmas tree fire

“It's awful because this was a smaller tree in a smaller home, and it did catastrophic damage to the upper floor of that home, and these folks were displaced for the holiday season,” Chambers said.

With trees, it's important to make sure there's enough room around the tree away from heat sources, Chambers says, at least three feet away, and don't forget to water your tree daily.

Helena Fire Dept. also responded to another call on Monday regarding a chimney fire that damaged an attic.

“Those types of things are really challenging this time of year, so it's really important for folks to clean out their chimneys, make sure that their furnace's exhaust is not clogged so that you have good airflow,” Chambers said.

Evan Charney, MTN News A homeowner's chimney ready for use

Some general tips Chambers recommends are to make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working, keep your fireplace and chimney cleaned out, keep candles away from flammable things, and turn off space heaters at night when you aren’t using them.

“So be very aware of the appliances you have, how you’re utilizing them, and maintain a safe space around them, and you should be in good shape,” Chambers said.

No matter what you use to heat your home, or brighten it for the holidays, do your research. know what the outlet can handle and make sure your fireplace is safe this year.

