FWP Warden is the first woman to win Wildlife Law Enforcement Officer of the Year for Montana

HELENA — Maribeth Ault has been named the Shikar Safari Wildlife Officer of the Year Award recipient for Montana and is the first female game warden to receive the honor.

The Shikar Safari Club recognizes an outstanding wildlife law enforcement officer in every state.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Lieutenant Governor Juras and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Director Christ Clark surprised Ault with the award, and now she will be considered for national recognition.

Ault said, "It is an honor to receive the award, you know everybody I work with is equally deserving and I did not get here by myself."

Fellow wardens gathered, and her family flew in from Pennsylvania for the surprise.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

“Very surprised and very honored to be here and share it with all of my coworkers as well as my family," Ault said.

Ault has been a game warden for four and a half years and loves giving back to her passion for hunting and fishing.

