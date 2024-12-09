Veterans and Active Duty Military honored at Montana State Capitol through Wreaths Across America

HELENA — On Monday, people gathered at the Montana State Capitol and similar capitol buildings across the nation to honor our veterans and active military as part of Wreaths Across America.

Colonel Ray Read, the ceremony's keynote speaker says, “Remember the fallen, honor those who serve, teach the next generations, and value our freedom. Our volunteers are the beating heart of the and work year-round to share the importance of the mission and inspire others to follow.”

Volunteers conduct the state house ceremonies each year in their respective state capitals. In Helena, the Daughters of the American Revolution led the ceremony.

A wreath was placed in the capitol by Read and Oro Fino Chapter Chaplain Melinda Russell, a veteran herself who served as a captain in the Army.

“The evergreens are to honor the fallen, to remember our past and to educate our future on all that we have gained and all that we have lost in each of our wars throughout the United State's almost 250 years," Russell says.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

The wreath will remain in the capitol rotunda for the remainder of the year. On Saturday, 800 wreaths will be placed at the Fort Harrison Veteran’s Cemetery.

The ceremonies take place all week in most of the 50 states and Washington, D.C., and have a particular focus on family during the holidays.

Russell served in Iraq during Christmas in 2008 and shares a message to those serving for our freedom

“All of our members who are not home with their families, Merry Christmas, you are loved and you are missed by so many," Russell says.

Saturday's wreath ceremony at Fort Harrison will begin at 10:00 a.m.

