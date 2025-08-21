Out & About: Alive at Five, Bighorns Hockey, and Chalk It Up

Here are some events going on around the Helena area from August 21st through August 28th.

ALIVE AT FIVE

Wedneday, August 27th at 5:00 p.m.

Lewis and Clark Taproom

Enjoy the last Alive at Five of the summer with Hot Buttered Rum bringing their soulful blend of bluegrass, folk, and Americana to the stage. Opening support will be provided by Old Man Ben.

BLUE/WHITE GAME AND PARKING LOT PARTY

Saturday, August 23rd, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Steed Arena

Celebrate the return of Hockey season with the Bighorns at their home barn with a party that will freeze over summer! Festivities kick off at 4:00 p.m. in the Steed Arena parking lot with live music performed by former Helena Bighorn Levi Blom. There will also be a dance floor, games, scavenger hunts, giveaways, merch, player meet and greets, food, and drinks. Puck drop for the game is at 7:05 p.m. Admission is free for all.

CHALK UP HELENA

Saturday, August 23rd, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Downtown Walking Mall

Bring out your artsy side in the Walking Mall this weekend, when you'll have the opportunity to use the paths as your canvas. You can bring your own chalk, but event organizers will have some for you to borrow! (Bonus points for weather creations!)