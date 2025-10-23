Out & About: Art Show, Antique Market, and Horror Carnival

Here are some events going on around the Helena area from October 23rd through October 30th.

41ST ANNUAL AUTUMN ART AND CRAFT SHOW

Saturday, October 25th, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Helena Civic Center

Looking for a new piece of art to display in your home or office, or in need of a one-of-a-kind gift? Look no further than the Autumn Art and Craft Show! There will be over 90 vendors featuring their uniquely crafted works. Admission is 5$ at the door, with kids under 12 getting in for free! Concessions will be made available through the Helena Area Friends of Pets.

UPCOUNTRY VINTAGE & ANTIQUE HOLIDAY MARKET

Saturday, October 25th, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds

Going on at the same time as the Autumn Art and Craft Show, The Upcountry Vitage & Antique Holiday Market offers a great opportunity to stock up on early Christmas gifts. Over 100 vendors will line the inside of the Exhibit Hall, selling anything from renewed classics to pure classic items! There will be a $5 entry fee at the door, with tickets half price after 2:00 p.m.

HORROR ALLEY CARNIVAL

Sunday, October 26th, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Lundy Center

Looking for some family-friendly fun to get ready for Halloween? Come explore an abandoned circus-themed haunted house at the Lundy Center! Don't worry, for kids (or adults) who get spooked easily, this will be a toned-down version of the haunted house. If you're looking for a more intense experience, head over from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. every Friday and Saturday through the end of October.

TRUNK OR TREATS AROUND HELENA

Thursday, October 23rd - 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. - Discovery Kidzone

Saturday, October 25th - 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. - TDS Fiber

Saturday, October 25th - 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. - Shodair Children's Hospital

Saturday, October 25th - 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. - Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church

Saturday, October 25th - 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - Helena ATA Martial Arts

Thursday, October 30th - 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. - The Wonder Years Daycare & Preschool

Friday, October 31st- at 8:30 a.m - Lithia Chevrolet GMC of Helena

Friday, October 31st- 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. - Helena Toyota

Friday, October 31st- 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. - Marthaler Honda of Helena

Friday, October 31st- 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. - J&D Auto

Friday, October 31st- 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. - Cathedral of St. Helena

Friday, October 31st- 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. - Helena Competitive Elite Cheer & Tumbling Gym