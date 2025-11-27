Out & About: Celebration of Lights, Craft Show, and Taproom Concerts

Here are some events going on around the Helena area from November 27th through December 4th.

CELEBRATION OF LIGHTS

Friday, November 28th, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Downtown Walking Mall

Kick off the Christmas season with the Celebration of Lights in Downtown Helena! Come explore all of the lit-up booths and floats, topped off by the lighting of the firetower at 6:00 p.m. Local dance companies will also be putting on performances in Anchor Park.

A SPECIAL COUNTRY CHRISTMAS CRAFT AND MAKER SHOW

Saturday, November 29th, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds

The 11th annual Special Country Christmas Craft and Maker Show is returning to the Fairgrounds this Saturday. This event will feature of one-hundred crafters. Admission is $5 at the door and will benefit the Tri-County Wolves Special Olympics Team!

JUSTIN CASE BAND CONCERT

Friday, November 28th, from 8:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Lewis and Clark Taproom

The Justin Case Band plays cover music from the 60s-90s, focusing on classic rock and vocal performance. Cover tunes range from the Allman Brothers and Three Dog Night to Stone Temple Pilots and Pearl Jam. There is a $5 cover charge.

NORTH FORK CROSSING CONCERT

Saturday, November 29th, from 8:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Lewis and Clark Taproom

North Fork Crossing is a new-age Bluegrass band that resides between the Traditional music world with their timeless fiddle tunes and ballads, and the Jamgrass community with their intricate improvisation and energetic peaks. With the addition of modern covers and old-time country songs, they explore a vast terrain of genres. Their captivating shows are ever-changing and will leave you dancing and wondering what they could possibly do next. There is a $10 cover charge.