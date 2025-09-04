Out & About: East Helena Block Party, Aviation Day, and Carroll Football

Here are some events going on around the Helena area from September 4th through September 11th.

EAST HELENA'S 8TH ANNUAL BLOCK PARTY

Saturday, September 6th, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Lane Avenue, East Helena

Head on down to East Helena this Saturday for a can't-miss block party! There will be kids' carnival games, food, giveaways, and so much more fun!

HELENA AVIATION DAY

Saturday, September 6th, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

3330 Skyway Drive

Whether you study aeronautics or just think planes are cool, head to Skyway Drive on Helena's Aviation Day to tour the local Boeing and Army Aviation facilities. There will be static aircraft displays, a car shine and show, safety activities, games for the kids, food trucks, and local vendors, and more!

CARROLL FOOTBALL HOME OPENER

Saturday, September 6th at 6:00 p.m.

Nelson Stadium

College football is back in Helena as the #5 Montana Tech Diggers come into town to take on the #21 Carroll Fighting Saints. The game is sponsored by Valley Bank, which helped Carroll fundraise for their field upgrades and lighting over the offseason. The $5 million renovation replaced the natural grass field with brand-new synthetic turf. Come out and see the enhanced stadium for yourself under the lights in this ranked matchup! Tickets can be purchased here.