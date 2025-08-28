Out & About: High School Football, Mustang Meet, and Rock the Block Art Fair

Here are some events going on around the Helena area from August 28th through September 4th.

BENGALS FOOTBALL HOME OPENER

Friday, August 29th at 7:00 p.m.

Vigilante Field

The weather is cooling, and Pumpkin Spice is back at Starbucks, which means football is just around the corner! Helena High opens its season at home against the Skyview Falcons at Vigilante Stadium. Capital kicks its season off away at Russell in Great Falls. Head out this Friday and support the local Helena football teams as they look to start the year off strong!

INTERNATIONAL MUSTANG MEET 46

Saturday, August 30th, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

2301 Colonial Drive

For 46 years, Ford lovers have been meeting all over the United States and Canada to show off their best rides. This will be the fourth time the show comes to Helena, and you do not want to miss it! The event will be taking place all weekend, but is only open to the public on Saturday. There will also be a social hosted at Lewis and Clark Taproom on Thursday to meet some like-minded Mustang enjoyers, which is also open to the public.

ROCK THE BLOCK ART FAIR

Saturday, August 30th, at 5:00 p.m..

Holter Museum of Art

The Holter Museum will be hosting an outdoor art fair this coming Saturday! It will feature booths from local artists, silent auctions, summer games, and food trucks. There will even be a street dance that begins at 8:00 p.m. Create your own art to take home or purchase someone else's work! The museum will be redeicating the "Red Shift Rocker" statue to kick off the party! For tickets and bidding on the silent auction, visit this link.