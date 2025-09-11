Out & About: Septemberfest, Heroes of Helena, and Carnival Classic

Here are some events going on around the Helena area from September 11th through September 18th.

SEPTEMBERFEST

Friday, September 12th through Sunday, September 14th

Downtown Helena

Septemberfest is roaring back into Helena! Dinosaurs are the theme of this year's event. Whether you want to check out some awesome balloon sculptures, rock out to some live music, or participate in the Soapbox Derby, there's something for everybody to do! Visit this link for the full event rundown and on how to sign up for events.

10TH ANNUAL HEROES OF HELENA

Sunday, September 14th, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Albertson's North Montana Parking Lot

Get out to Albertson's on Sunday to support and honor your local first responders! Families will be able to meet some of Helena's finest and check out some of their awesome vehicles and equipment, like firetrucks, helicopters, police cruisers, and more. Dan Henry will provide live music, and vendors will be on site.

CARNIVAL CLASSIC

Sunday, September 14th, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Memorial Park

Celebrate public education and kick off the new school year with students and parents across Helena with the Carnival Classic! School organizations, clubs, sporting and academic teams, and PTO's will be present selling their goods and providing information to the community. 100% of the proceeds go directly to these groups!