Out & About: Ski Swap, Dino Day, and Just for the Helena of It

Here are some events going on around the Helena area from October 16th through October 23rd.

8TH ANNUAL SKI SWAP

Saturday, October 18th to Sunday, October 19th

Play It Again Sports Helena

If you are in search of winter gear to get you through the 2025 ski season, or have items you need to get rid of, head over to Play It Again Sports this weekend to swap your stuff! There will be so many great deals that inventory will be displayed all throughout the parking lot!

DINO DAY

Sunday, October 19th, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Edgewater Farms, Townsend

Looking for a fun fall activity? Edgewater Farms is the place to be! In addition to all the great activities like pumpkin picking, wandering through the corn maze, shooting a potato cannon, and more, there will be a dinosaur-themed hunt and dig for all the dino-loving kiddos! Come dressed as your favorite dinosaur!

JUST FOR THE HELENA OF IT 5K, 10K, AND HALF MARATHON

Sunday, October 19th, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Spring Meadow Lake State Park

As the weather gets colder, this may be your last opportunity to enjoy a long-distance run without a big winter jacket! There will even be a finish line party with food trucks, a merch stand, and music. Race finishers even receive their first beverage for free! Run to show your support for two local nonprofits. The Friendship Center and Girls Thrive. You can register to run the events here.