Out & About: Townsend Fall Fest, Sun Run, and Cathedral Oktoberfest

Here are some events going on around the Helena area from October 2nd through October 9th.

TOWNSEND ROTARY FALL FEST

Friday, October 3rd to Sunday, October 5th

Townsend

Townsend will be the place to party this weekend with three free days of live music from local and regional bands! You can't go wrong with the numerous vendors available, as they offer a wide range of options to find almost anything you're looking for. The festival winds down with the Show and Shine Car Show on Sunday, which has featured over 300 vehicles in the past.

10TH ANNUAL HELENA SUN RUN

Saturday, October 4th, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Helena Food Share

Have you ever wondered if you are faster than the sun? Well, now you can try to "outrun the sun" this Saturday in either a 5k or 1-mile run to raise money for solar panel installations for local nonprofit buildings in the Helena area. Even though the sun will be on the course, the weather will be on the cooler side, so dress warm! There will be information booths available after you race to learn more about renewable energy! To sign up, visit this website.

CATHEDRAL OKTOBERFEST

Sunday, October 5th, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Cathedral of Saint Helena

October is in full swing, and there is no more beautiful place to celebrate than the iconic Cathedral, hosting its 3rd annual Oktoberfest! There will be free food, good music, fun games, and of course, the beer. Special edition merchandise for the event will also be available. Bring the whole family to kick off the fall season with free admission, but also bring diapers and baby wipes to donate to the Little Essentials Family Ministries.