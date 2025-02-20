Out and About: Helena Craft Beer Week, Montana Beer Awards and Dueling Pianos Show

HELENA — In this week's edition of Out and About: Events going on for Helena Craft Beer Week, dueling pianos for a good cause and a film festival.

Helena Craft Beer Week

It is Helena Craft Beer Week, celebrating ahead of the Montana Beer Awards, and breweries from all around the Capital City are hosting tons of events for patrons in the area! There will be live music, bingo, trivia nights, dinners, pinball tournaments, fun runs, collaborations with other businesses in the area and so much more.

The Lewis and Clark Tap Room will also be hosting the Montana Beer Award Ceremony on Saturday at 6 p.m. with tons of brewers from around the state to drink and celebrate the occasion. After the awards are handed out, they will have live music in the Tap Room to celebrate.

Most of the events will be 21 and up to attend.

Dueling Pianos Show - Best Western Premier Helena Great Northern Hotel - 02/21 and 02/22

Starting on Friday, organizations will compete in a piano duel to raise money for their organizations for a night of great music, dancing and some amazing showcase of skills. The first battle will be on Friday and is named Saints vs Angels: where Carroll Collage SAA versus the Angel Fund. The second battle will be on Saturday where Impact Montana will duel against the Cancer Support Community, all playing for a good cause.

For both events, the doors will open at 6:45 p.m., and the performances will begin at 7 p.m.

Pinball Tournament and Backcountry Film Festival - Lewis and Clark Tap Room - 02/23

On Sunday, the Lewis and Clark Tap Room will wrap up the Helena Craft Beer Week with events to get the community together. At 2 p.m. the Tap Room will host a pinball tournament for players around the state to compete against each other for a sweet prize and lots of fun. A couple of hours later, at 4 p.m., the Tap Room will host a Backcountry Film Festival, where they will showcase 11 films celebrating Montana's wild winters. Ticket proceeds from this screening directly support Wild Montana’s Island Range Chapter.

If there is an event that you would like to see next week, please send us an email with all of the details to outandabout@ktvh.com.