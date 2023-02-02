Helena High and Capital High celebrate their student-athletes on National Signing Day

HELENA — On its surface, it's pen to paper but for student-athletes at Helena High and Helena Capital, it's much more than that as they signed their letters of intent to study and play at the collegiate level.

Starting at Capital High, the Bruins had four students at the signing to play at the next level.

All four of the Capital students are heading to four different schools for college, and needless to say, they were excited for their next step in sports and education.

One student, Luke Dowdy, who will be attending the University of Mary in the fall and will also be playing baseball for the marauders, had his family to thank for getting him to where he's at.

"My family's always helped me along the way, like supporting me. Like, what I do is, like, cool having them be here for me, like when I'm signing," said Dowdy.

Helena High hosted its signing day shortly after. Helena High had eight athletes at the table to announce their commitment to their universities.

Helena High running back, Cade Holland, was excited to play with some of his teammates once again in the same jersey for the upcoming years at Montana Tech.

But Holland was also excited to see his Bengal teammates alongside him signing to a university, even if it was not with the Orediggers.

"I'm really proud of all my other teammates," said Holland, "At some places they're they're going to do great where they're going."

Here's a list of the signings between Helena High and Capital High:

Helena High



Anderson Carson signed with Montana Tech for football

David Burgess signed with Dickinson State University for football

Dylan Christman signed with UM Western for football

Cade Holland signed with Montana Tech for football

Ian Mehrens signed with Dickinson State University for wrestling

Shannen O'Brien signed with Montana Tech for football

Colter Petre signed with Montana State University for football

Marie Templin Montana State University-Billings for cheer

Capital High

