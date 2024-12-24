A not so snowy Christmas

Merry Christmas Eve! Today will be mostly cloudy with highs in the 40s. Great Falls will reach the low 50s.

We could be looking at a brief wintry mix tonight in Helena, but it's unlikely that we will wake up to accumulating snow on Christmas morning. The most I can see us getting is a dusting. This will come after dark, so most of the day will be dry.

Christmas Day will be dry and partly cloudy with slightly cooler temperatures. It'll feel like winter briefly, with most of us in the 30s and low 40s in the mountain valleys.

The rest of the week will be warmer than normal and have scattered snow showers around the higher terrain with no real significant accumulation.

A pattern change next week will finally introduce western Montana to winter and possibly some more significant snow totals.

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 57 (1919)

Low: -37 (1983)

AVG: 31/13

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 58 (1950)

Low: -42 (1983)

AVG: 35/15

Have a great Holiday season!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

Facebook: Meteorologist Joey Biancone

Instagram: joeybianconewx

Email: joey.biancone@ktvh.com

MTN