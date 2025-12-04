Big time mountain snow on the way

Winter Storm Watches have been issued for the mountains for Thursday through Saturday, where feet of snow are possible to accumulate in that time frame.

Another storm system enters the state tomorrow. Scattered showers will enter the Helena area in the afternoon. Most of the activity should be in the mountains. But a rain/snow mix converting to snow by tomorrow night is looking likely. Accumulation will stay near or less than an inch in the lower elevations.

Another round of moisture will impact the area Friday night through Saturday morning. A rain/snow mix is likely near and around Helena.

There will be mountain snow showers Saturday afternoon and Sunday, mainly west of the Continental Divide.

The wind will remain gusty through most of the week near the Continental Divide. In Helena, expect winds to peak between 10-20 MPH through the weekend, with isolated gusts around 30 MPH.

Another round of moisture will move over the state on Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing more mountain snow and lower elevation rain.

Highs this week will be in the 30s. Temperatures will warm into the 40s early next week.

WEATHER ALERTS:

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for the Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Little Belt and Highwood Mountains, and Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains from late Thursday evening until Saturday afternoon

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for the Continental Divide along the Rocky Mountain Front, and Northwest Beaverhead County from late Thursday evening until Saturday afternoon

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for the West Glacier Region, Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains, Lower Clark Fork Region, and Potomac/Seeley Lake Region from late Thursday evening until Saturday afternoon

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 62 (1975)

Low: -26 (1880)

AVG: 36/17

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 61 (1987)

Low: -19 (1972)

AVG: 38/19

