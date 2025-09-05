Coldest air since June

Most of the state dropped into the 30s and low 40s this morning. Tomorrow morning will also be on the colder side with similar temperatures.

Unhealthy air is mostly out of the Helena and Great Falls area, but some smoke has lingered into today. Some smoke will return to the Helena Valley when a west wind picks back up over the weekend.

Mostly clear skies and calm winds are expected today with daytime highs in the 60s and 70s again.

The weekend will be warmer as highs rise back into the 70s and 80s. Thunderstorms start to work back into southwestern Montana on Saturday, and travel a bit further north and east on Sunday.

Next week, temperatures will be near to slightly above normal with daily thunderstorms in the forecast.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

An AIR QUALITY ALERT continues for Beaverhead, Deer Lodge, Granite, Mineral, Missoula, Powell, Ravalli, Sanders Counties until 9 AM Friday

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 99 (2020)

Low: 30 (1956)

AVG: 78/48

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 98 (1967)

Low: 31 (1956)

AVG: 76/46

Have a great weekend!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

MTN