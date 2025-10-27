Early morning snow showers over western Montana

Scattered snow showers continue over the terrain of western Montana this morning as this past weekend's storm system moves out. We will be tracking more windy days coming up over the coming days.

Pop-up snow activity in the mountains will last through this afternoon, potentially making travel over mountain passes difficult at times. Highs in the lower elevations only reach the 40s today. A shower or two may pass over Helena, but we don't expect any snow accumulation.

It will be windy again today across much of the state this afternoon. Gusts can reach 30-40 MPH for most of us.

Cooler temperatures stick around tomorrow, but we will at least see some good sunshine. Highs reach the upper 40s to low 50s with less wind overall. Snow showers dissipate by early tomorrow morning.

A cold front moves through the state on Wednesday, bringing isolated snow showers back to the Glacier National Park area and the Rocky Mountain Front. There will also be an uptick in the wind once again. Gusts around 30-40 MPH are expected once again. Temperatures climb into the upper 50s to low 60s with the assistance of the wind.

The end of the workweek with feature highs in the 50s under partly cloudy skies and lighter winds. Wind speed will begin to pick up on Halloween Night. Trick or treating is trending dry, but a storm system will move in for the weekend, potentially bringing some widespread wind impacts.

WEATHER ALERTS:

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Missouri Headwaters, Madison River Valley, Gallatin Valley, Northwest Beaverhead County, Beaverhead and Western Madison below 6000ft, Ruby Mountains, Southern Beaverhead Mountains, Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, and Centennial Mountains until 10 AM Monday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan, Evaro Hill until noon Monday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth, and Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough until noon Monday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Glacier National Park, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, Marias Pass, Essex, Bad Rock Canyon, and Polebridge until noon Monday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, and Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish until noon Monday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains until noon Monday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, Georgetown Lake, MacDonald Pass, and Butte until noon Monday

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 76 (2001)

Low: 3 (1919)

AVG: 52/29

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 75 (1983)

Low: -10 (1919)

AVG: 52/29

