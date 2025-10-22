Enjoy the day with nice fall weather expected

A really nice day is ahead of us with highs reaching the 60s under sunny skies. The wind will be lighter than it has been in recent days.

Highs this week will reach the 50s and 60s, with the warmest day occurring on Friday ahead of our next weather system.

Rain and snow are expected to return to the forecast with the arrival of a series of cold fronts on Saturday and Sunday. Colder air will be in place to begin next week.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 78 (1915)

Low: 10 (1957)

AVG: 54/31

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 80 (1915)

Low: 5 (2020)

AVG: 54/30

