Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Enjoy the day with nice fall weather expected

Wind subsides and temperatures increase
Daybreak Weather Forecast (10/22/25)
Day1.png
7 Day AM HELENA.png
7 Day AM GREAT FALLS.png
Posted

A really nice day is ahead of us with highs reaching the 60s under sunny skies. The wind will be lighter than it has been in recent days.

Highs this week will reach the 50s and 60s, with the warmest day occurring on Friday ahead of our next weather system.

Rain and snow are expected to return to the forecast with the arrival of a series of cold fronts on Saturday and Sunday. Colder air will be in place to begin next week.

——————————————————————————————————————————

WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

——————————————————————————————————————————

Helena Temperature Records Today:
High: 78 (1915)
Low: 10 (1957)
AVG: 54/31

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:
High: 80 (1915)
Low: 5 (2020)
AVG: 54/30

7 Day AM HELENA.png
7 Day AM GREAT FALLS.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader