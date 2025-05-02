From Near-Record Warmth to Mountain Snow

Today will be a wonderful day. Highs in the 70s and low 80s have sunny skies, and a ridge of high pressure builds over western North America. The Helena area looks great for the Vigilante Day Parade! The festivities start at noon and will be under sunny skies with temperatures in the 60s and 70s throughout the parade.

Saturday will even be a couple of degrees warmer, with several communities approaching or possibly breaking record daily highs for May 3rd. Most areas will reach the low to mid-80s.

Thunderstorms return on Sunday, with a few of them potentially being on the stronger side. Gusty wind and hail are possible with some of the storms that roll through in the afternoon, ahead of the cold front.

We will see the conversions to a rain/snow mix on Monday morning. Snow levels drop to about 5-6 thousand feet. Dry and warm weather returns swiftly by Tuesday and lasts throughout most of next week.

WEATHER ALERTS:

NONE

Helena Temperature Records Today:

High: 86 (1947)

Low: 17 (1954)

AVG: 62/37

Great Falls Temperature Records Today:

High: 86 (1985)

Low: 16 (1954)

AVG: 60/34

Have a great weekend!

Joey Biancone

Meteorologist

MTN